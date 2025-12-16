Most expensive homes for sale in Sherman

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Sherman listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1400 S Gribble St, Sherman

- Price: $5,130,000

- 2 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 24,291

- Price per square foot: $211

- Lot size: 9.4 acres

- Days on market: 138 days (-$270,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 4251 Refuge Rd, Sherman

- Price: $2,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,565

- Price per square foot: $547

- Lot size: 20.7 acres

- Days on market: 145 days

#3. 738 Campground Rd, Sherman

- Price: $2,398,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,284

- Price per square foot: $1,049

- Lot size: 49.5 acres

- Days on market: 175 days

#4. 5555 Wright Rd, Sherman

- Price: $1,975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,175

- Price per square foot: $908

- Lot size: 51.9 acres

- Days on market: 593 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 262 Pecan Valley Ct, Sherman

- Price: $1,800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,775

- Price per square foot: $648

- Lot size: 40.6 acres

- Days on market: 417 days

#6. 2546 Luella Rd, Sherman

- Price: $1,500,000

- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,587

- Price per square foot: $418

- Lot size: 27.9 acres

- Days on market: 1 day

#7. 362 Woodland Hills Dr, Sherman

- Price: $1,490,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,711

- Price per square foot: $260

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

#8. 2910 Wellington Dr, Sherman

- Price: $1,445,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,679

- Price per square foot: $308

- Lot size: 3.2 acres

- Days on market: 278 days (-$4,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 1420 W Shepherd Dr, Sherman

- Price: $1,275,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,115

- Price per square foot: $409

- Lot size: 11.2 acres

- Days on market: 192 days (-$7,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 320 Tate Cir, Sherman

- Price: $1,275,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,348

- Price per square foot: $380

- Lot size: 8.3 acres

- Days on market: 0:00:00

