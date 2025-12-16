Most expensive homes for sale in San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in San Antonio listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 317 Limestone Creek Rd, Hill Country Village
- Price: $8,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,000
- Price per square foot: $772
- Lot size: 10.1 acres
- Days on market: 94 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 136 S Tower Dr, San Antonio
- Price: $5,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,896
- Price per square foot: $500
- Lot size: 3.7 acres
- Days on market: 30 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 424 Ivy Ln, San Antonio
- Price: $5,750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,577
- Price per square foot: $670
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 173 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 27481 Smithson Valley Rd, San Antonio
- Price: $5,600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,339
- Price per square foot: $599
- Lot size: 16.7 acres
- Days on market: 266 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 4242 Broadway Apt 2002, San Antonio
- Price: $5,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,206
- Price per square foot: $998
- Days on market: 60 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4242 Broadway Apt 2001, San Antonio
- Price: $5,100,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,936
- Price per square foot: $1,033
- Days on market: 26 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 9469 Canyon Mist, San Antonio
- Price: $4,900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,280
- Price per square foot: $476
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 417 days (-$99,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 116 Whittingham Rd, Shavano Park
- Price: $4,850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,596
- Price per square foot: $638
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 27 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 21511 Privada Avila, San Antonio
- Price: $4,650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,832
- Price per square foot: $680
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 24209 Scenic Loop Rd, San Antonio
- Price: $4,595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,732
- Price per square foot: $971
- Lot size: 10.8 acres
- Days on market: 61 days
- View listing on realtor.com

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!