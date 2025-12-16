Most expensive homes for sale in College Station

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in College Station listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 13267 # Sh30 # SH30, College Station

- Price: $4,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,000

- Price per square foot: $950

- Lot size: 163.0 acres

- Days on market: 528 days (-$225,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 20650 FM 2154 Rd, College Station

- Price: $3,645,000

- 9 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,281

- Price per square foot: $2,845

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 267 days

#3. 101 Fairview Ave, College Station

- Price: $2,975,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,100

- Price per square foot: $2,704

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 120 days

#4. 500 Fairview Ave, College Station

- Price: $2,825,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,793

- Price per square foot: $744

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 110 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 315 Suffolk Ave, College Station

- Price: $2,750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,506

- Price per square foot: $784

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 279 days

#6. 511 Old Jersey St, College Station

- Price: $2,700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,396

- Price per square foot: $795

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 103 days

#7. 107 Pershing Ave, College Station

- Price: $2,650,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,092

- Price per square foot: $1,266

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 300 days

#8. 3719 Tatonga Trl, College Station

- Price: $2,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,247

- Price per square foot: $476

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 59 days

#9. 1002 Shady Dr, College Station

- Price: $2,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,331

- Price per square foot: $468

- Lot size: 4.7 acres

- Days on market: 154 days

#10. 1100 Millican Meadows Cir, College Station

- Price: $2,499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,414

- Price per square foot: $461

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 216 days

