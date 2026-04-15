Stacker compiled a list of the most dominant seasons in Charlotte Hornets history ranked by SRS.

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Most dominant seasons in Dallas Mavericks history

While championships often define legacy, regular-season dominance can reveal just as much about a team's peak performance. From record-setting win totals to historically efficient offenses and suffocating defenses, these seasons represent the highest sustained levels of excellence each franchise has reached.

Stacker compiled a list of the most dominant seasons in Dallas Mavericks history using data from Stathead. Seasons are ranked by Simple Rating System (SRS), which measures point differential adjusted for strength of schedule. Developed by Sports Reference, SRS measures a team's average point differential while adjusting for strength of schedule, making it one of the clearest ways to compare teams across eras.

Here's a look at the five most dominant seasons in team history.

#5. 1986-87 Season

- Record: 55-27

- SRS: 5.54 (#175 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Dick Motta

- Leading Scorer: Mark Aguirre (25.7 PPG)

#4. 2004-05 Season

- Record: 58-24

- SRS: 5.86 (#157 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Don Nelson

- Leading Scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (26.1 PPG)

#3. 2005-06 Season

- Record: 60-22

- SRS: 5.96 (#150 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Avery Johnson

- Leading Scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (26.6 PPG)

#2. 2006-07 Season

- Record: 67-15

- SRS: 7.28 (#67 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Avery Johnson

- Leading Scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (24.6 PPG)

#1. 2002-03 Season

- Record: 60-22

- SRS: 7.9 (#45 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Don Nelson

- Leading Scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (25.1 PPG)