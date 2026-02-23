The most dangerous roads in America, according to data — is yours on the list?

Truckinfo.net analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and discovered the trends that are affecting safety on roads in America.

The most dangerous roads in America

America's drivers covered a record 3.4 trillion miles last year, yet the simple act of getting behind the wheel remains perilous. Traffic-related deaths are the leading cause of death for teens and the 13th leading cause for all Americans.

To better understand the issue, researchers at TruckInfo.net analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and discovered the following trends.

Drunk driving and speeding are both major issues

Data graph showing the cause of driving fatalities in the US. (Stacker/Stacker)

Despite efforts to curb drunk driving, it remains the leading cause of driving fatalities followed closely by speeding.

Driving fatalities increased significantly during COVID and remain high

Data graph showing US driving fatalities over time. (Stacker/Stacker)

Driving fatalities are up nearly 25% over the past 10 years but the change hasn’t been linear. There was a large jump in 2020 and 2021. While there has been progress in recent years, fatalities are still up compared to pre-pandemic.

Rural roads are no longer more dangerous

Percentage of road fatalities in rural/urban areas. (Stacker/Stacker)

Up until 2015, rural roads were significantly more dangerous than urban roads. However, urban road fatalities overtook rural fatalities in 2016 and the gap has only widened.

The most dangerous roadways in America

Table listing the most dangerous roadways in America. (Stacker/Stacker)

While the most dangerous roads are in large urban areas, there is little correlation between a county’s size and the number of road fatalities—indicating that road design and driving habits are important factors.

The most dangerous counties

Table listing the top counties with the most dangerous roads in the US. (Stacker/Stacker)

Similar to roadways, more drivers doesn’t always equate to an increase in fatalities, with little correlation between population and fatalities.

The most dangerous states

At the state level, Mississippi, Wyoming, and New Mexico have the most driving fatalities per capita.

Methodology

Fatal accident statistics were sourced from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and population data was sourced from the US Census Bureau.

This story was produced by TruckInfo.net and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.