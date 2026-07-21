Morgan Wallen's serving 'happy' and 'overwhelmingly sad' with 'Been by Now'

When Morgan Wallen releases his new song, "Been by Now," on Friday, it'll be his first new solo recording since he put out "Graveyard Whistling" in October.

Of course, his latest album is I'm the Problem, which came out in May 2025, and its latest hit, "Don't We," currently sits at #2 on the charts, just ahead of his duet with Ella Langley.

And while "I Can't Love You Anymore" finds the pair longing for a love gone wrong, Morgan says "Been by Now" paints a picture of a current relationship destined to end.

"You just don't really see it progressing any further and you start noticing things that let you know that," he reflects. "And it's a little bit of a bittersweet-feeling song. You know, the music feels a little happy, but the message is overwhelmingly sad, which is something that's kind of a go-to for me."

Morgan debuted "Been by Now" over the weekend in Baltimore, having previously shared both acoustic and studio snippets on his socials.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.