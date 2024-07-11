Miranda Lambert's touching down with new 'Twisters' song

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Surprise, Miranda Lambert's dropping a new song Friday.

The track's titled "Ain't in Kansas Anymore" and it's off the upcoming Twisters: The Album, arriving with the Twisters movie July 19.

"My song from the @twistersmovie is coming out FRIDAY!" Miranda announced on Instagram alongside a graphic promoting her tune.

"Ain't in Kansas Anymore" will be the latest preview of Twisters: The Album and follows earlier releases including Luke Combs"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," Thomas Rhett's "Feelin' Country," Lainey Wilson's "Out of Oklahoma," and Conner Smith and Tucker Wetmore's "Steal My Thunder."

You can presave "Ain't in Kansas Anymore" now to hear it as soon as it drops Friday.

Miranda recently released "Dammit Randy" from her forthcoming first album with new label home Republic Records and Big Loud. Its lead single, "Wranglers," is approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

