Miranda Lambert's ready to Rock the Country with Jelly Roll & Kid Rock

Miranda Lambert's hoping to see you on the road sometime in 2026.

"Lookin forward to seein y'all at a show this year!" she posted on Instagram Monday. "@rockthecountry fest just announced this morning."

The "A Song to Sing" hitmaker will headline the festival May 29 with Kid Rock. Jelly Roll, Josh Turner and more will play the Bloomingdale, Georgia, stage May 30.

Miranda kicks off her 2026 shows Feb. 15 at the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida. So far, she has about a dozen dates at fairs, festivals and special events, though she hasn't announced a major tour.

