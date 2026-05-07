Miranda Lambert's 'Crisco' has the Loretta Lynn seal of approval

Miranda Lambert's new single, "Crisco," doesn't officially drop for another week, but it's already Loretta Lynn approved.

"You know the Lynn family loves some Crisco!" the late icon's relatives wrote on her official account. "@mirandalambert we can't wait to hear your new single when it comes out on May 15th. Mom would tell you that Crisco will do you right every time!"

Of course, the last line echoes Loretta's tagline from her legendary commercials for the product during the '80s. It's also accompanied by a screen grab of her holding the Crisco can, alongside Miranda with a bedazzled version, since both the sound and the visuals of the new song play on the Crisco/disco rhyme.

Loretta presented Miranda with her first CMA female vocalist trophy in 2010, the same year the two collaborated on a new version of Loretta's signature song with Sheryl Crow for the Coal Miner's Daughter tribute album.

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