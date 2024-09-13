Miranda Lambert mails out 'Postcards From Texas'

Miranda Lambert's Postcards From Texas has been mailed and delivered.

That, of course, is the title of her new album and first release with her new label home, Republic Nashville.



All 14 songs you'll find on the project were recorded in Texas, which was a first for Miranda in over 20 years.



"I have not made a record in Texas since I was 18, my little independent album, so this is full circle – coming back home to the root, to kind of start fresh with a new label and sound and some new band members I haven't played with," Miranda shares in a series of studio diary videos on her socials. "Being back home and really remembering why I love country music, it's already leaning way more country, which I love."



She added in a press statement, "Usually when you make a record, it's a snapshot of the past two or three years and where you are in that moment. Postcards from Texas instead draws on all the different stages of my life and my career, all the influences that have ever inspired me, and gives you a really full picture of who I am."



Postcards From Texas is available now wherever you listen to music. Signed LPs and CDs are also available at Miranda's merch store.



Here's the track list for Postcards From Texas:

"Armadillo"

"Dammit Randy"

"Looking Back on Luckenbach"

"Santa Fe"

"January Heart"

"Wranglers"

"Run"

"Alimony"

"I Hate Love Songs"

"No Man's Land"

"B**** on the Sauce (Just Drunk)"

"Way Too Good at Breaking My Heart"

"Wildfire"

"Living on the Run"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.