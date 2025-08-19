Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum's Band Together Texas show brings home $8.5 million

Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum banded together to raise more than $8.5 million with their Sunday concert in Austin to help with recovery efforts following the July floods in their home state of Texas.

The two started the nearly three-hour show duetting on George Strait's "True."

“It’s going to be a magical night of music, and for an amazing cause," Miranda said from the stage. "My buddy Parker and I, we called each other right away and we asked, ‘What can we do? We can sing, so let’s go sing.’ And that’s what we’re doing tonight!”

Parker continued the story during his set.

“She texted me right away and asked, ‘What can we do?’ I said, ‘I’ll do anything I could ever possibly do to help these people.’ ... I’ve never been more proud to be born and raised in the great state of Texas than I am tonight,” he added.

Surprise guest Jason Aldean was one of the few non-Texans on the bill, but it turns out he played an integral part.

“Jason was here last night, as you already know, but he left all of his stuff for us to use, and stayed an extra day to sing a song for us, so you’re an honorary Texan tonight, friend,” Miranda declared.

Jason duetted with Miranda on "Amarillo Sky" and performed "She's Country," as well.

If you missed it, you can check out the livestream of the sold-out show on YouTube. If you'd like to help with the cause, you can still order Band Together Texas T-shirts online.

