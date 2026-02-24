Miranda Lambert continues the legacy of Doris Day on World Spay Day

It's World Spay Day, and Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation is marking the occasion by announcing its three-year partnership with the Doris Day Foundation.

“We’re so excited and honored to be partnering with the Doris Day Animal Foundation and are grateful for their amazing commitment to spay & neuter,” Miranda says. “Everyone knows that Doris Day holds an unparalleled place in film and music – but do they also know she started Spay Day USA in 1995 (now World Spay Day)? When I found out, I knew this was a perfect partnership and I want everyone to know about her enduring passion for animals.”

Specifically, the organizations will work together on MuttNation's spay and neuter program, known as It Takes Balls.

The 2026 campaign will focus specifically on Southern California. So far, MuttNation's handed out more than 125 grants to help with animal population control in Tennessee and Texas.

