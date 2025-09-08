'Milwaukee, Here I Come': Garth Brooks to play Summerfest

Garth Brooks is set to kick off Milwaukee's Summerfest in 2026.

The June 17 show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater sets three weekends of music in motion: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4. So far, Garth is the only artist who's been announced.

Garth's opening night show will be his first time ever playing the festival and his first performance in Milwaukee in more than a decade. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

There will also be an Official Summerfest Garth Brooks Pre-party inside the South Gate of Henry Maeir Festival Park. Expect entertainment, food and beverages, with more details still to come.

