Michelin-starred restaurants in Austin

Michelin stars are the highest honor in the culinary world and are currently awarded to only 3,766 restaurants around the world. Restaurants inspectors dine at each restaurant many times and evaluate based on five main criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef's personality shines through their cuisine, and consistency. You can read more about the award here.

Using data from the latest Michelin Guides, Stacker compiled a list of every Michelin-starred restaurant in Austin. Across the U.S., the cities with the most Michelin-starred restaurants include New York City (69), San Francisco (26), Washington D.C. (23), Chicago (20), and Los Angeles (15).

Barley Swine

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Contemporary, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6555 Burnet Rd., Ste. 400, Austin, TX, 78757, USA

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Barbecue, American

- Price: $$

- Address: 5621 Emerald Forest Dr., Austin, TX, 78745, USA

Craft Omakase

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4400 N. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 102, Austin, TX, 78756, USA

la Barbecue

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$

- Address: 2401 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX, 78702, USA

InterStellar BBQ

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$

- Address: 12233 Ranch Rd. 620 N., Ste. 105, Austin, TX, 78750, USA

Olamaie

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: American, Southern

- Price: $$$

- Address: 1610 San Antonio St., Austin, TX, 78701, USA

Hestia

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 607 W. 3rd St., Austin, TX, 78701, USA

