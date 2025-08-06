Megan Moroney's secret for staying sane amid whirlwind career

How do you stay sane while having a whirlwind country music career?



For Megan Moroney, it means bringing loved ones from back home in Georgia along for the ride.

"To stay grounded and focused, I just surround myself with my family and friends as much as I can. I always have them out on the road with me. They're here now," she said earlier this summer before her CMA Fest performance. "My whole family's in town."

"I call my mom a lot," she continues. "My mom keeps me sane and grounded. And then I've had the same friends that I've had since college and even before that. So it's just, I feel [like] the same me, even though my life is a lot crazier."

So crazy, in fact, that the CMA new artist of the year happens to have two songs on the chart right now, "You Had to Be There" with Kenny Chesney and "6 Months Later."

