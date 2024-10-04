Megan Moroney's not just 'Okay', she's 'Fine'

Don't worry about Megan Moroney, she's doing just Fine.



That, of course, is what Megan's chronicled in her newly released deluxe album, Am I Okay? (I Am Fine).



Expanded to 17 tracks, the collection features its lead single and title track, as well as three brand new songs: "Break It Right Back," "Bless Your Heart" and "I'll Be Fine."



Am I Okay? (I Am Fine) is out now on digital platforms and wherever you get music.



For tickets to Megan's upcoming 2025 Am I Okay? Tour, go to her website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.