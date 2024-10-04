Megan Moroney's not just 'Okay', she's 'Fine'

By Jeremy Chua

Don't worry about Megan Moroney, she's doing just Fine.

That, of course, is what Megan's chronicled in her newly released deluxe album, Am I Okay? (I Am Fine).

Expanded to 17 tracks, the collection features its lead single and title track, as well as three brand new songs: "Break It Right Back," "Bless Your Heart" and "I'll Be Fine."

Am I Okay? (I Am Fine) is out now on digital platforms and wherever you get music.

For tickets to Megan's upcoming 2025 Am I Okay? Tour, go to her website.

