Megan Moroney raises some questions with 'Wish I Didn't'

If you're one of the folks who's trying to unravel exactly what's going on in Megan Moroney's dating life, you're gonna wanna hear the track she's dropping on Friday.

"Wish I Didn't" is the latest preview of her Cloud 9 album and seems likely to inspire some speculation as to who it's about.

"You've got a hell of a reputation/ So here I am patiently waiting/ For that other shoe -- or should I say boot -- to drop," she lip-synchs in a long social media clip. "I've heard all of the horror stories/ Your graveyard of girls before me/ If you play dirty -- how do I say this?/ Hell hath no fury."

"You show up & you've got all the right things to say/ It's all sunshine & blue skies, but I can also make it rain. Don't make me wish I didn't get dressed up," the chorus begins, just as the preview ends.

"Wish I Didn't" is the 13th track on Cloud 9, which is set to arrive Feb. 20, and includes her two current hits, "6 Months Later" and "Beautiful Things."

