Megan Moroney plans a 9 Cities. 9 Days. ride on 'Cloud 9' to introduce new album

Megan Moroney will set out on a 9 Cities. 9 Days. promotional tour to celebrate her new album.

"When I thought about the release of Cloud 9, I knew I wanted to spend it with my fans," Megan says. "They're the reason I get to do this, and I'm so excited to celebrate this album with them!"

The tour kicks off in New York City on release day, Feb. 20, and wraps Feb. 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Megan will do an acoustic performance of three songs at select stops, while the University of Georgia graduate's Feb. 23 appearance in Athens is billed as a "surprise event."

Other stops include Richmond, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; Newport, Kentucky; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

It will cost $9 to get in, except for the Scottsdale stop, which will be free. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. local time at each venue's box office on the day of the gathering.

There's a limit of two tickets each, with part of the proceeds going to The Megan Moroney Foundation.

