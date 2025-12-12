Megan Moroney expands Cloud 9 as her tour takes flight

Megan Moroney's adding six new shows as tickets go on sale for The Cloud 9 Tour.

The Emo Cowgirl will now stick around for a second day at five major venues: Chicago's United Center, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Boston's TD Garden, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

She'll also do the same Sept. 28 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tickets for the 49-date trek are on sale now.

The Cloud 9 Tour takes its name from Megan's upcoming album of the same title, which drops Feb. 20 and includes her current top-five hit, "6 Months Later."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.