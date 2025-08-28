Megan Moroney, Drew Baldridge & more will deck the halls in 'A Grand Ole Opry Christmas'

Megan Moroney, Drew Baldridge, Tigirlily Gold, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss, Bill Anderson and Rhett Akins will all have cameos in the Grand Ole Opry's new Hallmark Christmas movie, according to Variety.

Actors James Denton, Sharon Lawrence, Luke Benward and Rob Mayes have been added to the cast, as well.

In the film, which started shooting in mid-August, Nikki DeLoach plays the daughter of a country icon killed in a car accident three decades ago. She distances herself from her dream of a songwriting career after her father's death, but is suddenly transported back to 1995 when she returns to the Opry for its 100th birthday.

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas is set to air during Hallmark's 16th Countdown to Christmas this year, complete with new music from Brad Paisley.

