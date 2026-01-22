'Meet Me in Montana': Riley Green & Carrie Underwood play Wildlands

Riley Green and Carrie Underwood will be making music underneath the Big Sky this summer.

They're set to play Montana's Wildlands festival July 31-Aug. 1 at Big Sky Events Arena.

Riley will headline Friday night in the shadow of Lone Mountain along with LeAnn Rimes, while Carrie will play Saturday with Kaitlin Butts.

Dierks Bentley and Maren Morris have previously played the event, which has raised more than $2.2 million for conservation since 2018.

Tickets are on sale now.

