Meet Lee Brice's new "Drinkin' Buddies": Nate Smith + Hailey Whitters

Courtesy of Curb Records

By Jeremy Chua

It's time to get rowdy with Lee Brice and his new drinkin' buddies, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.

Lee has announced he's teamed with Nate and Hailey for his new song, "Drinkin' Buddies," arriving April 26.

According to a press release, the track is a "celebratory toast to the folks who help take the sting out of a bad day and make the good ones even better."

"Drinkin' Buddies" is available for presave now.

While you wait, you can check out a snippet of the upcoming track on Lee's Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!