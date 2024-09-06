Meet Jon Pardi's "Friday Night Heartbreaker"

Jon Pardi's arrived with a new single, "Friday Night Heartbreaker."



The spirited romantic track arrived Friday with a premiere on country radio, and it's the first preview of Jon's forthcoming Mr. Saturday Night follow-up.



"'Friday Night Heartbreaker' kicks down the door of this next musical chapter. I challenged myself to elevate in every aspect, and this is the tip of the spear for what's to come," Jon teases in his press statement. "When I first heard the song, I knew instantly that I had to cut it ... and what a journey it was recording alongside the professor [and producer] Jay Joyce."



"I'm as excited as I have ever been to share new music," he adds.



A release date or album title for the upcoming album has yet to be shared.



Jon's currently on the next leg of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour, with upcoming shows in Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Youngstown, Ohio. Priscilla Block, Larry Fleet and Meghan Patrick are joining him as rotating openers.



For tickets and a list of dates, visit jonpardi.com.

