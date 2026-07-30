'Me and Whiskey': Lee Brice serves up sadness at a dive bar

Lee Brice seems wistful and heartbroken on the latest preview of his new record.

"Me and her were uphill/ 'Til we went down one/ So I found some Jack," he sings in a new clip on X.

"Can't wait to share this one with you on August 7th," he writes, along with footage from a music video that shows him in a dive bar drinking, and playing pool and darts. At the same time, he probably looks as sad as you've ever seen him.

"One of the things I love most about country music is that it's never been afraid to tell the messy parts of life too. 'Me and Whiskey' is one of those stories," he posted on Instagram, along with an even more extensive clip of him in the studio.

The track appears on Lee's Sunriser album, which drops Oct. 2.

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