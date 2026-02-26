'Me & a Beer' is Chris Janson's anthem for the working man

Chris Janson's top-20 hit "Me & a Beer" was inspired by the friends he surrounds himself with.

"It's a blue-collar anthem for blue-collar working-class folks, man, who want to have a cold beer at the end of the day," he says. "People I hang out with, the people who are just kind of around in my life, are blue-collar dudes. OK, they're either building houses, doing excavator work, concrete work, working on my truck, you know, just doing things like that."

"And I love people like that because that's real," he continues. "Those are the real people in America. You know, people who like to hunt and fish, and I wrote that song for those kind of people."

The "Buy Me a Boat" hitmaker also wrote "Me & a Beer" with some inspiration from his past successes.

"I wanted to write something between 'Good Vibes' and 'Fix a Drink,' right in the middle of the two, because those are two of my biggest hits and two songs that people still recurrently request," he tells ABC Audio. "And so I got with Ashley Gorley, who I wrote those two songs with, and I said, 'We gotta do this.'"

"Me & a Beer" is the lead single from Chris' Wild Horses album.

