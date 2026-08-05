Martin Lawrence returns in first look at 'Martin' spinoff

Martin Lawrence and Tommy Davidson star as Varnell Hill in episode 1 of season 1 of 'The Varnell Hill Show.' (Paramount+)

Martin Lawrence is back in the first look at a brand-new Martin spinoff.

Paramount+ has released the premiere date and first-look photos for The Varnell Hill Show, a half-hour workplace comedy spinoff of the classic sitcom Martin.

This new show stars Tommy Davidson back as his same character from Martin, Varnell Hill. Additionally, Lawrence is set to make guest appearances as his titular role from the hit '90s sitcom. Lawrence and Bentley Kyle Evans executive produce the series.

"Nearly three decades after audiences first met him, Varnell Hill is stepping back into the spotlight — and he's determined to prove he's still the star of the show. Set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, The Varnell Hill Show follows Varnell (Davidson) as he fights to stay relevant in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape," according to an official description. "Between network executives eager to modernize the show, a chaotic writers' room, celebrity guests, family drama, and his own outsized ego, Varnell quickly discovers that keeping a television empire together may be harder than building one in the first place."

Along with Davidson, the show's ensemble cast includes Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson and Chris Williams. There will also be special guest stars including Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps and Omarion.

The Varnell Hill Show will premiere its first two episodes on Sept. 1. A new episode will release every following Tuesday through Oct. 13.

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