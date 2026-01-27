Luke Combs' 'The Way I Am' is 'just fastballs' to prove 'I still got it'

Luke Combs will preview his upcoming sixth album on the Feb. 1 edition of NBC's Sunday Today.

The conversation was recorded during the Jan. 19 Sunday Sitdown Live at City Winery in Nashville.

"This album is just fastballs, you know, to just kind of be, like, 'I still got it,'" Luke told host Willie Geist, according to Billboard. "I haven't put out a record in an official capacity in almost four years, which is strange. It doesn't seem like it's been that long."

Luke's most recent record was 2024's Fathers & Sons, from which there were no radio singles.

The Way I Am arrives March 20 and currently has two hits, "Days Like These" and "Sleepless in a Hotel Room." The album also boasts his 20th consecutive #1, "Back in the Saddle."

