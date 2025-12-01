Luke Combs releasing new song on Dec. 5

Luke Combs performs on ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville, Nov. 19 on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Andrea Dresdale

You may be bummed about returning to work after a four-day break, but at least we have a new Luke Combs song to look forward to this week.

Luke confirmed that his new song "Giving Her Away" will be out on Friday, Dec. 5, in an Instagram post of him performing a decent chunk of the tune. It's a touching tune written from the perspective of a guy talking to his future father-in-law on his wedding day. The chorus goes, "I'm giving her my name and you're giving her away."

Some fans believe that the fact that Luke has chosen to record this song indicates that the baby he and his wife, Nicole, are expecting is a girl.

It's not clear if "Giving Her Away" will be on Luke's new album, which is due early next year. So far from the album, we've heard the songs "Back In the Saddle," "Days Like These," "15 Minutes" and "My Kinda Saturday Night."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!