Luke Combs releasing new song on Dec. 5

You may be bummed about returning to work after a four-day break, but at least we have a new Luke Combs song to look forward to this week.

Luke confirmed that his new song "Giving Her Away" will be out on Friday, Dec. 5, in an Instagram post of him performing a decent chunk of the tune. It's a touching tune written from the perspective of a guy talking to his future father-in-law on his wedding day. The chorus goes, "I'm giving her my name and you're giving her away."

Some fans believe that the fact that Luke has chosen to record this song indicates that the baby he and his wife, Nicole, are expecting is a girl.

It's not clear if "Giving Her Away" will be on Luke's new album, which is due early next year. So far from the album, we've heard the songs "Back In the Saddle," "Days Like These," "15 Minutes" and "My Kinda Saturday Night."

