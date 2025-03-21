Luke Combs gets his Walk of Fame star: 'I'm thankful to still be as happy as I wanted to be'

After it was delayed last year, Luke Combs officially got his star on the Music City Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Luke was originally supposed to receive the 109th star on the Walk of Fame last fall, but it conflicted with his involvement in the Hurricane Helene relief concert he and Eric Church hosted in Charlotte last October.

The Nashville Tennessean reports that Luke was inducted by Colin Reed, an executive with the company with whom Luke teamed to open his Category 10 bar and honky-tonk on Lower Broadway.

Accepting the honor, Luke said that country music fans "inspired him." He thanked his wife, Nicole, and their sons Beau and Tex, as well as family, friends, music biz pals and his manager.

"All I ever wanted to be able to do was to be happy while making a modest living to pay my bills and live in a one-bedroom apartment by myself doing something I loved — playing music," Luke told the crowd, according to the paper. "I had no expectations of ever getting a publishing deal and becoming a superstar playing stadiums."

"It's important to me that, living the life I get to live now, I'm thankful to be still as happy as I wanted to be."

Luke noted on Instagram, "When I moved from North Carolina to Nashville, I had no idea what the future held for me there. ... It was never about any kind of recognition, just the love of music. And I didn't really know anyone here at the time, but I eventually met my wife and some of my best friends."

"I’ll be forever grateful for this and Music City taking me in as one of their own. I get to do what I love, which is singing country music, because of it."

