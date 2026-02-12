Luke Combs enlists Cody Johnson & Alison Krauss for 'The Way I Am'

Luke Combs' upcoming sixth studio album clocks in at more than twice the length of a traditional record, and includes superstar contributions from Cody Johnson and Alison Krauss.

"Super pumped to share the 22 song track list for my new album The Way I Am that will be out next month," he wrote on Instagram. "Track 19 'Be By You' releases this Friday, February 13."

Luke co-wrote all but three of the songs. He collaborated with Cody on "I Ain't No Cowboy," while Alison features on "Ever Mine," which was penned with Hailey Whitters and Charlie Worsham.

Fans can also look forward to discovering how Luke delivers on clever titles like "Alcohol of Fame," "Daytona 499" and "Wish Upon a Whiskey."

Here's the complete track listing for The Way I Am, which arrives March 19:

"Back in the Saddle"

"My Kinda Saturday Night"

"Days Like These"

"15 Minutes"

"Alcohol of Fame"

"Daytona 499"

"The Way I Am"

"Wish Upon a Whiskey"

"Soon As I Get Home"

"Rethink Some Things"

"Giving Her Away"

"Seeing Someone"

"Sleepless in a Hotel Room"

"I Ain't Now Cowboy"

"Ever Mine" (Featuring Alison Krauss)

"Can't Tell Me I'm Wrong"

"Miss You Here"

"Tell 'Em About Tonight"

"Be By You"

"The Me Part of You"

"Rich Man"

"A Man Was Born"

