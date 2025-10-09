Luke Combs to cover '2 continents' on My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

Luke Combs' new three-song release, The Prequel, includes a song called "My Kinda Saturday Night," which he said was the name of his upcoming tour. And now we know when that tour is happening.

"2 continents. 8 countries. 16 concerts. This is the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour," he wrote on Instagram. The tour, which includes stadiums and arenas, starts March 21 in Las Vegas. The North American tour will stop in Charlottesville, Virginia; Ames, Iowa; South Bend, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; Norman, Oklahoma; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Montreal, Quebec; and Toronto, Ontario.

Luke will then travel to Europe and the U.K. for six additional shows, starting July 4 in Sweden.

Opening acts include Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James in North America. Luke's special guests in Europe include the Irish pop/rock band The Script, best known for their hit "Breakeven," and Thomas Rhett.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Luke's website for all the details. You can also get presale info online at LukeCombs.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.