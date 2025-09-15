Luke Combs' 'Back in the Saddle' almost ended up on the big screen

Luke Combs' most recent solo #1 was "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from 2024's Twisters.

But did you know his latest hit, "Back in the Saddle," almost ended up in a film as well?

"Someone had reached out to me about writing a song for a movie," Luke explains. "And we wrote a couple different things and sent a few things in and it didn't end up working out. But this was one of the ideas that we had come up with for the movie, and we never sent it in."

"[We] just really loved it and we were like, 'Man this really feels like it could tie into me kind of coming back and doing this next record,'" he says. "So that's how it came to be."

"Back in the Saddle" follows Luke's most recent #1, "Backup Plan" with Bailey Zimmerman, which completed its trip to the top in early September. It's also the first preview of his sixth studio album, the follow-up to 2024's Fathers & Sons.

