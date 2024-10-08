Luke Bryan celebrates 31st #1 hit with "Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

Luke Bryan has earned his 31st #1 hit with "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."



"Thank you to everyone who made this song my 31st # 1," Luke captioned his Instagram Reel, which featured live performance footage of "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."



In a separate note to country radio, Luke added, "Every song on Mind Of A Country Boy album tells something different about this phase of life I am in and it's so fun seeing which ones are connecting to your listeners. Here's to 31 #1 songs."

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is the latest single off Luke's 14-track Mind Of A Country Boy, which dropped in September. He also recently performed it on ABC's Good Morning America. If you missed it, you can watch the full performance video now on YouTube.



Luke's upcoming docuseries, It's All Country, will premiere Nov. 15 on Hulu.



He's also readying to co-host the 2024 CMA Awards with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, which air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

