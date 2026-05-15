Luke Bryan plants a new crop of Farm Tour dates for fall

Luke Bryan is midway through the three-night kickoff of his 2026 Farm Tour in Clovis, California, but he's already looking ahead to three more dates in the fall.

"‘Bout time we told y’all in the Midwest when we’re comin to town," he posted on his socials Friday afternoon. "#FarmTour2026 is heading back to Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana this September. Tickets go on sale 5/21 at 9am EST. Nut House, y’all get first access on 5/19 at 9am EST."

Luke will play 1846 Farms in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 17, followed by Miller Family Farm in Millersport, Ohio, on Sept. 18. On Sept. 19, he's due in Brookston, Indiana, at Prairie Views Farms.

Luke wraps up the first leg of the 2026 Farm Tour Saturday in Elk Grove, California. He kicks off his Word on the Street Tour May 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

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