Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are ready to Double Down on their stadium shows

It turns out Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean's sold-out show at the University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium last Saturday night was just the beginning.
The two will do four more stadium dates together, to be known as the Double Down Tour 2026.
“If our time in Georgia was a barometric measurement of what’s ahead," Luke says, "these shows with Jason will make it one of the best touring years of my life. And the fans will hopefully feel the same way."
The Double Down Tour 2026 kicks off Aug. 1 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana, followed by two more August dates in San Diego and Washington, D.C. The final show will be Dec. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Gavin Adcock, Dasha, Chase Matthew, Jon Pardi, Dylan Scott and Lauren Watkins will be along at different times during the run, while Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock are on all the dates.
Fan club presales kick off Wednesday, before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.