Luke Bryan earned his career "the old-fashioned way," and he's proud of it

Luke Bryan's journey to superstardom has been a long one, but he's grateful to have trekked it with hard work and supportive people in his life.

"For most of my career I went up there going, I got to prove myself. So it's really liberating and gratifying to just go, I am what I am," Luke recounts to People in a recent interview. "I earned it the old-fashioned way: working my butt off. A lot of people have propped me up and helped me along the way, and I hope they can enjoy the ride too."

From launching his debut album in 2007 to now, Luke learned a lot about himself both as an artist and person.

“When I was younger, I wouldn’t have really known who I was as an artist. Back then I was just singing other people’s songs and trying to figure out what I want to be," he says. "Now I know the main thing is to do your best to tell your story in the most authentic and relatable way."

"I can’t go back and question any of the stars or fate at how it all shaped out," he adds. "I look back, and I’m proud of my climb to get here."

Luke's currently #12 on the country charts with his latest single, "But I Got A Beer In My Hand."

His Luke Bryan: VEGAS residency kicks back up on August 30. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit rwlasvegas.com.

