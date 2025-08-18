'Long Live Country Music' is RaeLynn's 'love letter'

RaeLynn's "Love Live Country Music" cover (Big Machine)
By Stephen Hubbard

RaeLynn shouts out Dolly Parton, George Jones and Johnny Cash in her new track, "Long Live Country Music," namechecking Toby Keith's "Shoulda Been a Cowboy" as well.

"This song is basically my love letter to country music," she says. "I'm so passionate about this new sound and what it represents for me... Every reference, every lyric, it's all straight from my heart and full of truth."

Early on, the season 2 contestant from The Voice scored her only top-10 hit with 2014's "God Made Girls." "Long Live Country Music" follows May's "Heaven Is a Honkytonk," both part of her return to her original label, Big Machine. 

The Texas native's currently on Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour. You can check out the "Long Live Country Music" video on YouTube now.

