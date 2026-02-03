LOCASH switches a collection of Nashville names to Island Time for Mexican music festival

LOCASH will headline the 15th annual Island Time Music Festival Feb. 25-28 on the Mexican island of Isla Mujeres.

For their sixth time playing the festival, they're bringing along a collection of their friends to round out the entertainment, including Kellie Pickler, Maggie Rose, Trent Tomlinson, Emily West, Lewis Brice, Aaron Goodvin, Jimmie's Chicken Shack, The 615 Collective, Sarah Darling, Jon Stone & Nekessa, Clayton Anderson and Izzy Malik.

The gathering is a benefit for the Little Yellow School House, a school for local children with special needs funded by donations.

"We love the amazing community of Isla Mujeres and being a part of the family of artists that support these kids," Chris Lucas and Preston Brust say in a news release. "This is a very special 'one-of-a-kind' charitable festival that has become a part of us and our mission of sharing music and making the world a better place."

You can buy tickets for the Island Time Music Festival online now.

