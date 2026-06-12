LOCASH & Parmalee 'Escape' and 'Let the Country Music Play'

LOCASH and Parmalee are throwing their hats in the ring for the song of summer with a reimagining of Rupert Holmes' "Escape (The Piña Colada Song).”

Now titled "Let the Country Music Play," the track pays tribute to Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and many more.

“If you like old Shenandoah/ A little Haggard and Hank/ If you should’ve been a cowboy/ If your heart achy breaks," the two acts sing on the collab. "If you like cranking ‘Chattahoochee’/ When you’re out on the lake/Bring me two piña coladas /And let that country music play.”

Parmalee's Matt Thomas has a co-writing credit on the new song, alongside the singer/songwriter who originally made it famous.

This is LOCASH' follow-up to "Yes," which dropped in May, and Parmalee's first new music since "How Do I Let You Go," released in November.

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