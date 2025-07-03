LOCASH + Josh Turner head to D.C. for A Capitol Fourth

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Stephen Hubbard

LOCASH and Josh Turner will represent country music in Washington, D.C., this July 4, performing on the annual A Capitol Fourth PBS special.

Alfonso Ribeiro will host the show, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

The Beach Boys, the Temptations, Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty, Yolanda Adams, Abi Carter and the National Symphony Orchestra will also perform on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Josh is set to sing "Unsung Hero," which memorializes his grandfather who served in World War II.

You can tune in to watch the 90-minute A Capitol Fourth starting at 8 p.m. ET July 4 on PBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!