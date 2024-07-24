Happy National Tequila Day!
30% of Americans say that margaritas are their go to happy hour drink!
76% of Americans love margaritas, according to around a third that LOVE them.
Here is a picture of the last time I had tequila. It was 2004 or something...
I wish I could tell y’all what is happening here but clearly, I don’t remember.
Christi Brooks is the keeper of my secrets; you can try to get the scoop from her.
Thankfully, I do know... it didn’t make my clothes fall off! Looks like I earned beads though.