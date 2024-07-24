National Tequila Day!

National Tequila Day! (Jenny Law)

By Jenny Law

Happy National Tequila Day!

30% of Americans say that margaritas are their go to happy hour drink!

76% of Americans love margaritas, according to around a third that LOVE them.

Here is a picture of the last time I had tequila. It was 2004 or something...

I wish I could tell y’all what is happening here but clearly, I don’t remember.

Christi Brooks is the keeper of my secrets; you can try to get the scoop from her.

Thankfully, I do know... it didn’t make my clothes fall off! Looks like I earned beads though.



Jenny Law

Jenny Law

I am from Houston. I once sold everything I owned and moved to Los Angeles for the heck of it. I am happy to be in Tulsa!

