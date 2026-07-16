Little Miss Twain's putting on her 'Faded Blue Jeans'

Shania Twain's so excited about her "Faded Blue Jeans," her latest track's inspired a special edition of her upcoming album.

"Faded blue jeans, big holes in the knees, had 'em ever since I was 17!" she wrote on Instagram. "This is a song about young love or is it lust? I'm never without a trusty pair of faded blue jeans..they've been with me through just about every chapter of my life. To celebrate the release of one of my favourite songs on Little Miss Twain, I'm releasing a limited-edition denim picture disc vinyl"

You can preorder the special edition of Shania's seventh studio album online, along with other alternate covers and vinyl variants.

"Faded Blue Jeans" features Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and is the final preview of the album that arrives July 24, following the title track and "Dirty Rosie."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.