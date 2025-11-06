Little Big Town will help reveal Grammy nominees on Friday

Nominations for the 68th Grammys are just around the corner.

On Friday, the nominees across all 95 Grammy categories for the 2026 awards show will be announced by stars that include Nashville's own Little Big Town and CeCe Winans.

The 2026 Grammy nom announcement will start at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. You can watch the livestream on Grammy.com or Youtube.com/@recordingacademy.

Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Brandi Carlile, David Foster, Jon Batiste, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Nicole Scherzinger and Sam Smith will also help reveal the nominees.

The 68th Grammys will be held Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A host has yet to be announced.

