'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' dawns with Dolly, Reba, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus + Queen Latifah

If you're looking for a little lift these days, Dolly Parton's here to give it to you, with a little help from her celebrity friends.

"Coming this Friday," she posted on her socials. "A new rendition of my song 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' featuring [Lainey Wilson], [Miley Cyrus], [Queen Latifah] and [Reba McEntire]."

"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" first appeared on Dolly's 1977 New Harvest...First Gathering album and became the record's biggest hit, peaking at #11. She rerecorded it for the soundtrack of her 1992 movie, Straight Talk.

Dolly's post also revealed there will be a music video, with all proceeds going to pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

"So excited for y’all to hear this," Lainey commented on Dolly's post.

