LeAnn Rimes to star in '9-1-1: Nashville' with Kimberly Williams-Paisley and more

LeAnn Rimes has been cast in the upcoming series 9-1-1: Nashville.

She'll join the new drama as a series regular, according to an ABC press release Thursday.

The press release stated that the new series, the latest installment in the 9-1-1 franchise, is set in Music City and "explores the high-stakes lives of first responders in one of America's most iconic cultural hubs."

Ryan Murphy is a co-executive producer and co-writer on the show with Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani.

Chris O'Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett are also co-executive producers.

In addition to Rimes, 9-1-1: Nashville will star O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

"Somebody call 911 (nashville)," Rimes wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Thursday. "The secret's out! i'm super excited to be joining @ryanmurphyproductions 9-1-1: Nashville alongside @chrisodonnell, @jessicacapshaw & @kimberlywilliamspaisley. i can't wait for you to meet my character. we're going to have some FUN!! here's to a new adventure!"

Williams-Paisley celebrated the new series in a separate Instagram post Thursday, writing, "YE-HAW!! I'm thrilled to be joining the cast of 9-1-1 Nashville alongside @chrisodonnell @jessicacapshaw and @leannrimes!!"

She continued, "Thanks so much to @ryanmurphyproductions and @abc for bringing me into the fold. I'm also really excited to be working in my own backyard!"

