'Later Tonight' is just the beginning for Josh Ross

As his U.S. breakthrough, "Single Again," sits at #2, Canadian hitmaker Josh Ross is getting ready to release his full-length debut.

The 15-track Later Tonight is set to arrive Sept. 19.

“The title of this record, and the title track, became the thread that tied this project together over the last couple of years,” Josh reflects. “Every single we put out, every show we’ve played has led to this."

"We dug deep writing for this album, leaning into getting caught in your feelings, breaking up, making up. No matter what, all roads led back to ‘Later Tonight,’” he says.

This week, the reigning CCMA entertainer of the year picked up six nominations for this year's Canadian Country Music Awards.

Here's the complete track listing for Later Tonight, with the title track available now:

"Later Tonight"

"Hate How You Look"

"My Side Of Town"

"Smith & Wesson"

"Leave Me Too"

"Half Lit"

"Mad At Me"

"Whiskey You"

"Break My Heart In Two"

"Single Again"

"Songs You Gave Me"

"Namin' Names"

"Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)" with Akon

"Nobody From Nowhere"

"Scared Of Getting Sober"

