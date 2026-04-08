Lainey Wilson reveals she's making plans for motherhood

"I busted out of my britches. That's how you know it's gonna be a good night."

That's the beginning of the just-released trailer for Lainey Wilson's new Netflix documentary, before cutting to her singing "Hang Tight Honey" for a packed arena.

While the preview's only two minutes long, it packs some major revelations — and lets the CMA and ACM entertainer of the year clear some things up.

"A lot of people think this was an overnight success," Lainey says. "I've been here 14 years. So a 14-year overnight success."

"I spent a decade being the one you didn't see coming," she adds in a voice-over. "I am putting everything I built on the line to make sure they never forget the name Lainey Wilson."

Tracing things back to her Louisiana roots, Lainey recalls feeling at home in front of an audience from an early age.

"I remember at 5 years old feeling more comfortable onstage than I do anywhere else," she says. "I was going and playing at random things. I played on top of an air conditioning unit."

"My payment was free hotdogs the rest of my entire life. That is one of the biggest flexes I will ever have," she quips.

The big surprise? Lainey's making plans for motherhood with fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

"I feel it in my heart that I was called to be a mama. But sometimes the Lord just has other plans," she says, going on to reveal, "I'm gonna freeze my eggs in April, put them babies on ice."

Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool premieres April 22 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.