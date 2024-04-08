Lainey thanks fans for CMT Music Awards win: "I can always count on my wild horses"

After "Watermelon Moonshine" won Female Video of the Year at Sunday's CMT Music Awards, Lainey Wilson hopped on Instagram to share a heartfelt message to fans.



"Country music is alive and well at the #CMTawards. Thank you to everyone who voted for Watermelon Moonshine to win Female Video of the Year. I can always count on my wild horses," Lainey wrote alongside photos of her at the fan-voted award show.



"I wouldn't be where I am without y'all," she added.



Other winners at the CMT Music Awards include Dan + Shay, Warren Zeiders, Scotty McCreery and Jelly Roll, who took home trophies for Male Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and the coveted Video of the Year.



Lainey's upcoming Country's Cool Again Tour kicks off in Nashville on May 31. Tickets are available now at laineywilson.com.



You can find "Watermelon Moonshine" on Lainey's latest album, Bell Bottom Country.

