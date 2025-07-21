Koe Wetzel's got fans 'Surrounded' with new track

Columbia Records
By Stephen Hubbard

Koe Wetzel's first piece of new music since 2024's 9 Lives is set to arrive on Friday.

If you've been to one of Wetzel's live shows, however, his new track may be familiar.

“‘Surrounded’ felt like the right way to kick off this next chapter,” he says. “The way fans locked into it live from the jump has been wild, so we’re fired up to finally let the full thing loose this week.”

Described as a "hard-driving track that delves into the feeling of being trapped by a memory you can't outrun," "Surrounded" follows Koe's first #1, "High Road," with Jessie Murph.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!