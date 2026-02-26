Koe Wetzel will be The Night Champion on tour

Koe Wetzel will kick off his The Night Champion World Tour May 3 in Melbourne, Australia, before taking his show to Canada in July.

His first U.S. date on the 45-city run will be July 23 in Nampa, Idaho.

Shane Smith & The Saints, Ole 60, Wyatt Flores, Corey Kent, Wade Bowen, Bayker Blankenship, Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke will join him on the trek, which wraps at the end of October.

“It’s kind of crazy that I’m not dead or in jail with everything that’s gone on in my life,” Koe says as he explains the tour's name. “Coming into 2026 and this tour, I feel like I’m the best version of myself I’ve ever been. I survived the night side of me. I’m coming out of it a champion.”

Tickets for the Aussie shows are on sale now, with presales for the remaining dates starting March 10, before the public offering March 13.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.